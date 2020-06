Terror-Offensive der Gotteskrieger

FILE: This file image made available from Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2012, taken from video posted by Boko Haram sympathizers shows the leader of the radical Islamist sect Imam Abubakar Shekau. The leader of an Islamic uprising in northeastern Nigeria boasts in a new video of a daring attack on military bases in a provincial capital and threatens to attack the United States next, it has been reported on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013. Few believe the Boko Haram terrorist network has such capability though there are fears its insurgency could spread to neighboring states. In his first statement since Washington designated Boko Haram a terrorist network last month, Abubakar Shekau swore at the United States, calling it a prostitute nation of infidels and liars. The United States in July posted a reward of $7 million for information leading to Shekauís arrest. (AP Photo, File ) THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CANNOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE CONTENT, DATE, LOCATION OR AUTHENTICITY OF THIS MATERIAL

