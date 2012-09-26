Modedesigner entwerfen für Obama

In der US-Wahl mischen jetzt nicht mehr nur Stars, sondern auch Modeschöpfer mit: Vera Wang, Diane von Furstenberg & Co. unterstützen den amtierenden Präsidenten mit Mode.
EPAepa03407159 US President Barack Obama speaks to supporters at a campaign rally held at the Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 22 September 2012. EPA/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI
dapdDesigner Alexander Wang, right, talks with his shows producer during rehearsals before his Spring 2013 collection is modeled, during Fashion Week in New York, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012. (Foto:Richard Drew/AP/dapd)
sdf
dapdFrom left, U.S designer Tina Knowles and U.S singer Beyonce Knowles, launch their collection House of Dereon, featuring both the Autum-Winter and Summer 2011 collections, in London, during London Fashion week, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2011. (Foto:Jonathan
sdf
REUTERSDesigner Marc Jacobs walks out on the runway after presenting his Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION)
sdf
REUTERSDesigner Diane von Furstenberg arrives for the 2012 New York City Ballet Fall Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York September 20, 2012. This years event celebrated fashion designer Valentino Garavani. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: EN
sdf
dapdDesigner Joseph Altuzarra acknowledges the audience after the Altuzarra Spring 2013 collection show during Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012, in New York. (Foto:Jason DeCrow/AP/dapd)
sdf
dapdDesigner Prabal Gurung is interviewed backstage prior to his Spring 2013 collection being modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012. (Foto:Richard Drew/AP/dapd)
sdf
www.photopress.atCelebrities at the New York City Ballets Fall Gala: Celebrating Valentino in New York City, New York on September 20, 2012.
sdf
dapdDesigner Derek Lam is seen backstage before the showing of his Spring, 2013 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in New York. (Foto:Louis Lanzano/AP/dapd)
sdf
dapdDesigner Vera Wang greets the audience after her spring 2013 collection was modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2012. (Foto:John Minchillo/AP/dapd)
sdf
dapdDesigner Rachel Zoe is seen backstage before her spring 2013 collection is shown at Fashion Week, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2012, in New York. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP)
sdf