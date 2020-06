USA: Letztes Aufgebot für die Kongresswahlen

Members of the Senate and the House of Representatives return to work today after a five-week vacation and must get to work on a continuing resolution to extend funding for government agencies to prevent a government shutdown, Monday, Sept. 8, 2014, on Capitol Hill in Washington. All attention is focused on the November's midterm election and the prospects for a Republican takeover of the Senate which currently has a slim Democratic majority. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

