London verweigert Hilfe für Bootsflüchtlinge

This image taken from the Parliamentary Recording Unit shows Britain's Prime Minister, David Cameron, making a statement on the EU Summit, in the House of Commons, London, Monday Oct. 27, 2014, flanked by Nicky Morgan, Secretary of State for Eduction, left and George Osborne, Chancellor of the Exchequer, right. The British police unit responsible for Prime Minister David Cameron's security said they would conduct a review after a man ran up to the leader on a street and appeared to collide with him Monday. Police detained the 28-year-old man briefly, but quickly released him after establishing that no threats were made. West Yorkshire Police said that there was "nothing sinister" about the incident, and the man was just "in the wrong place at the wrong time." (AP Photo/Parliamentary Recording Unit via AP) TV OUT NO ARCHIVE

