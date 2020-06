Letzte Hoffnung Minsk – Putin stellt Bedingungen

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R), French President Francois Hollande (C) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrive for a meeting on resolving the Ukraine crisis at the Kremlin in Moscow February 6, 2015. The leaders of France and Germany flew to Moscow on Friday in a last-ditch effort to negotiate a peace deal for Ukraine, but expectations of a breakthrough were low after gains on the battlefield by pro-Russian rebels. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev (RUSSIA - Tags: POLITICS)

© Bild: REUTERS/MAXIM ZMEYEV