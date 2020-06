Rechtsradikale Parolen, dubiose Führer: Pegida-Chef Bachmann trat zurück

epa04557443 Members of the Anti-Islamic Legida (Leipzig against the Islamization of the West) movement carry German flags and a banner that reads 'For homeland, peace, and German Leitkultur (lit. guiding culture) against religious fanaticism, against Islamization and multiculturalism - LEGIDA' through Leipzig, Germany, 12 January 2015. Islam is part of German life, Chancellor Angela Merkel said 12 January 2015, even as a group of anti-Islam and anti-refugee protesters geared up for controversial marches that have become a weekly fixture in the eastern city of Dresden. EPA/PETER ENDIG

© Bild: APA/EPA/PETER ENDIG