Legendäre TV-Duelle im US-Wahlkampf

Ein schwitzender Nixon, ein gelangweilter Bush und der alte Onkel Reagan - ein Rückblick auf denkwürdige Fernseh-Momente im Rennen ums Weiße Haus.
TV STATIONFILE--Vice President Richard Nixon is shown on a television screen at a Chicago television station as he debates with Sen. John Kennedy, Sept. 26,1960. When Vice President Al Gore and Texas Gov. George W. Bush face each other for 90 televised mi
AP** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, JAN. 12 AND THEREAFTER -- FILE ** In this Nov. 14, 1960 black-and-white file photo, President-elect John F. Kennedy, left, and Vice President Richard Nixon are shown after their post-campaign conference in Miami, Fla. When George
dapdFILE - In this Sept. 26, 1960, file photo U.S. Republican presidential candidate Vice President Richard M. Nixon wipes his face with a handkerchief during the nationally televised first of four presidential debates with Sen. John F. Kennedy, Democrati
Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter
dapdIn this Sept 8, 1974 file photo, President Gerald Ford signs a document granting former President Richard M. Nixon a full pardon at the White House in Washington. A White House site offering one-page biographies of all 44 presidents, includes some of
dapdFILE - In this Oct. 28, 1980 file photo, President Jimmy Carter, left, and Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan, shake hands in Cleveland, Ohio, before debating before a nationwide television audience. In 1980 Carter fumbled a presidential
AP** FILE ** President Ronald Reagan gives a thumbs-up to supporters at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles as he celebrates his re-election, Nov. 6, 1984, with first lady Nancy Reagan at his side. Reagans win over Walter Mondale, 525 to 13 in the elec
dapdFILE - In this Jan. 15, 1987 file photo, President Ronald Reagan speaks about Martin Luther King Jr. during a televised speech at the White House in Washington. A White House site offering one-page biographies of all 44 presidents offer an unusual his
Second Term Pitfalls
AP** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY, SEPT. 21 AND THEREAFTER -- FILE ** In this Oct. 5, 1988 file photo, Sen. Lloyd Bentsen, D-Texas, left, speaks during his vice presidential debate with Sen. Dan Quayle, R-Ind., at the Omaha Civic Auditorium, Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/
dapdFILE - In this Sept. 13, 1988, file photo Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis gets a free ride in a new M1-A-1 battle tank during a visit to General Dynamics in Sterling Heights, Mi., where he told workers hes not soft on defense. The im
dapdFILE - In this Oct. 13, 1988, file photo Democratic presidential candidate, Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, acknowledges the auditorium as Republican presidential candidate, Vice President George Bush, looks on after their final debate in Los Ange
dapdFILE - In this Oct. 15, 1992, file photo President George H.W. Bush looks at his watch during the 1992 presidential campaign debate with other candidates, Independent Ross Perot, top, and Democrat Bill Clinton, not shown, at the University of Richmond
dapdFILE - In this Oct. 15, 1992 file photo, President Bush, left, talks with independent candidate Ross Perot as Democratic candidate Bill Clinton stands aside at the end of their second presidential debate in Richmond, Va. Finally, the fall season deli
AP** FOR USE AS DESIRED, PHOTOS OF THE DECADE ** FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2008 file photo, Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., left, gestures for time as Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., responds to a question during a Democratic presidential debate in Los Ange
Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon