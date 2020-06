Ugandas Präsident Museveni bleibt noch länger

Employees of the Daily Monitor newspaper with their mouths taped shut, sing slogans during a protest against the closure of their premises by the Uganda government, outside their offices in the capital Kampala May 20, 2013. Police raided Uganda's leading independent newspaper on Monday and disabled its printing press after it published a letter about a purported plot to stifle allegations that Uganda President Yoweri Museveni is grooming his son for power, a senior editor said. REUTERS/James Akena (UGANDA - Tags: POLITICS MEDIA CIVIL UNREST)

© Bild: Reuters/JAMES AKENA