Terroristen spielten Angriff vorher durch

epa03882582 Supplied undated image obtained on 24, September 2013 of Australian architect Ross Langdon and his wife Elif Yavuz, who were killed in a shopping mall attack in Nairobi, Kenya on 21, September 2013. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on an evening televised address to the nation that 'we have ashamed and defeated our attackers' after four days of fighting with al Qaeda-linked terrorists in the upscale shopping mall. The attack left 61 dead civilians and six of the security forces. Five terrorists were killed and another 11 suspects have been taken into custody. Several bodies are still trapped in the rubble, the President said. EPA/Windgrove: Life on the Edge blog AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

