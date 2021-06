Jemen: Ex-Präsident Saleh getötet

An image grab taken from AFP TV on December 2, 2017 shows Huthi rebel fighters walking down a street in the capital Sanaa. Clashes erupted in Yemen's capital late on December 1, witnesses said, as talks between feuding rebel allies failed to broker a truce. Tension between the Huthis and ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh has been rising in recent months, as Saleh accused them of seeking to monopolise power and the rebels have accused the strongman of treason over his suspected contacts with Saudi Arabia. / AFP PHOTO / AFPTV / STRINGER

