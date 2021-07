Israelische Luftangriffe in Gaza: Tote und Verletzte

Palestinians look at the damage at a Hamas military facility early on December 9, 2017, in the aftermath of an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip. Israel aircraft attacked Hamas military facilities in the Gaza Strip late on December 8 in response to rocket attacks, the Israeli army said. It was the second night of rocket fire since US President Donald Trump's statement on Wednesday recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital. / AFP PHOTO / MAHMUD HAMS

