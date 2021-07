Zwischen Terror und Sozialhilfe

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (2nd R), escorted by his bodyguards, greets his supporters at an anti-U.S. protest in Beirut's southern suburbs September 17, 2012. Nasrallah made a rare public appearance on Monday to address tens of thousands of marchers protesting against a film made in the United States that mocks the Prophet Mohammad. Nasrallah has been living in hiding to avoid assassination since Hezbollah fought a month-long war with Israel in 2006. REUTERS/Sharif Karim (LEBANON - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

© Bild: Reuters/SHARIF KARIM