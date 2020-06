"Grexit" bis Ende Juni abgewendet

Eurogroup chairman and Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem arrives to testify before the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels February 24, 2015. Greece sent a list of economic reform plans to European institutions and the International Monetary Fund around midnight that was "a valid starting point" for talks over its bailout, a source close to the European Commission said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir (BELGIUM - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)

© Bild: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR