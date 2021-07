Griechenland: Alexis Tsipras neuer Regierungschef

epa04584645 A Poster reading in German,'Good Night Ms. Merkel' is seen during the speech of Alexis Tsipras, leader of the radical left main opposition party Syriza, after the general elections in Athens, Greece, 25 January 2015. Greeks revolted against five years of unrelenting austerity Sunday in a landmark vote that saw the leftist anti-bailout party SYRIZA place first in parliamentary elections. The opposition party was projected to earn around 35 per cent of the vote, falling short of an absolute majority in the 300-seat Parliament by one or two seats, the Interior Ministry said. Thousands of SYRIZA supporters flocked to the Athens University building, chanting and waving the party's red and white flags as party leader Alexis Tsipras addressed the crowd. 'The vote of the Greek people has closed the vicious circle of austerity,' he said, declaring Greece's 240-million-euro (270-million-dollar) bailout now 'a matter of the past.' EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOUTOU

© Bild: APA/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOUTOU