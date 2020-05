Frankreich stimmt für die Homo-Ehe

FILE - In this Sunday Dec. 16, 2012 file photo people demonstrate in support of the government project to legalize same-sex marriage and adoption for same-sex couples in Paris. France's lower house of parliament has approved Tuesday Feb. 12, 2013 a sweeping bill to legalize gay marriage and allow same-sex couples to adopt children. President Francois Hollande's Socialists have pushed the measure through the National Assembly and put France on track to join about a dozen, mostly European nations that grant marriage and adoption rights to homosexuals. The banner in foreground reads: Gay Family Association.(AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)

