Was die Königshäuser kosten

epa03871344 Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima wave to the crowd from the balcony of the Palace Noordeinde in The Hague, The Netherlands, 17 September 2013, on Prinsjesdag (Prince's Day), the traditional opening of the Dutch parliamentary year. It is the first time that the new king delivers a Speech from the Throne in the Knights' Hall. EPA/Koen van Weel

© Bild: EPA/Koen van Weel