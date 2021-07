Erdogan zu Deutschland: "Im Moment öffnet ihr dem Terror die Türe"

Copies of the latest edition of Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet with the headline reading 'Coup against opposition' lie on a table at the headquarters in Ankara on October 31, 2016. Turkish police on October 31 detained Murat Sabuncu, the editor-in-chief of the newspaper -- a thorn in the side of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- as Ankara widens a crackdown on opposition media. The newspaper, which had published revelations embarrassing for the government, said at least a dozen journalists and executives were detained in early morning raids. The detentions come after Turkish authorities fired more than 10,000 civil servants at the weekend and closed 15 pro-Kurdish and other media outlets, the latest purge since July's failed military coup. / AFP PHOTO / ADEM ALTAN

© Bild: APA/AFP/ADEM ALTAN