Obamas Solo in der Einwanderungspolitik

epa03902589 Republican Speaker of the House from Ohio John Boehner speaks to the media about President Obama's response to the federal shutdown, as well as on the debt ceiling, in the US Capitol in Washington DC, USA, 08 October 2013. The federal shutdown in the US is in its second week; Republican demands to tie government funding to provisions that undermine the Affordable Care Act have led to the first federal shutdown in the US since 1995-1996. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

© Bild: APA/JIM LO SCALZO