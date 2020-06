Paris, 24 Stunden nach dem Attentat

Journalist hold up their press cards during a minute of silence outside the Charlie Hebdo newspaper in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015, a day after masked gunmen stormed the offices of a satirical newspaper and killed 12 people. Protesters in some U.S. cities ó repeating the viral online slogan "Je Suis Charlie" or "I Am Charlie"ó demonstrated against the deadly terror attack on a Paris newspaper office, joining thousands around the world who took to the streets to rally against the killings. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

© Bild: Deleted - 981909