Guardian-Redaktion im Visier des Geheimdienstes

epa03831352 An undated handout image provided by The Guardian newspaper on 20 August 2013 shows The Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger. Recently, Rusbridger has claimed that British authorities ordered the newspaper to destroy hard drives with information on the Edward Snowden case, after the newspaper started reporting the leaks. These allegations come shortly after Guardian reporter Glenn Greenwald's partner was detained in the airport for up to 9 hours after Greenwald's reports on the NSA's ellectronic surveillance. EPA/THE GUARDIAN / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

