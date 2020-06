Begegnung mit Rumäniens letztem König

Romania's former King Michael I poses next to a bronze sculpture depicting the founder of Romania's royal dynasty, King Carol I, in the country's parliament in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2011, where he gave a speech as part of the celebrations for his 90th birthday. The King's speech was the first since his abdication in 1947 under pressure from the soviet backed communist regime. The country's President, Traian Basescu, who in June this year accused the King of sharing responsibility for the Holocaust in Romania with pro-fascist dictator Marshal Ion Antonescu, and called him "a Russian lackey" did not attend Tuesday's parliament session. Basescu said that as Michael was head of state during World War II, he should also be considered responsible for the death of some 280,000 Jews and 11,000 Gypsies. (Foto:Mediafax, Octav Ganea/AP/dapd) CREDIT MANDATORY

© Bild: dapd/Octav Ganea