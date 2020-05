Auftrittsverbot für "Hass"-Maschine Dieudonné

FILE - This is a Saturday, Dec. 28, 2013. file photo of West Bromwich Albion's Nicolas Anelka, right, as he gestures to celebrates his goal against West Ham United during their English Premier League soccer match at Upton Park, London. It's caught on like a dance move one hand pointing downward, the other touching the shoulder with arm across the chest. But for many, the gesture is a hateful, anti-Semitic code. Franceís top security official wants the entertainer who popularized it banned from the stage. Dieudonne M'Bala M'Bala, who has performed for more than two decades and has a small but faithful following, contends the gesture, dubbed the quenelle, is no more than an anti-system sign, the equivalent of "shove it." Soccer star Nicolas Anelka used it on Saturday Dec. 28to celebrate a goal, and basketball star Tony Parker did likewise. Both said they did not understand it was an anti-Semitic gesture. Parker said in his mea culpa contained in a statement released by the San Antonio Spurs that he "thought it was part of a comedy act." (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)

