Athen lässt Merkel dunsten

epa04595736 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis looks on during a press conference with Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem (not pictured) following a meeting at the Finance Ministry in Athens, Greece, 30 January 2015. Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem is visiting Athens to meet with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis. The head of eurozone finance ministers' group, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, will launch debt talks with Greece's newly elected leftist government. The SYRIZA government is determined on changing the conditions of its international bailout programme, while Dijsselbloem has stressed the importance of upholding the existing agreements. EPA/SIMELA PANTZARTZI

