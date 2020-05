Präsidentin mit Angst vor dem Kuckuck

Argentina's three-masted navy training tall ship ARA Libertad, which was seized on Oct. 2 as collateral for unpaid bonds dating from Argentina's economic crisis a decade ago, sets sail from the port in Tema, outside Accra, in Ghana, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012. Argentina appealed to the U.N.'s International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea for the ship's release, arguing that as a warship the Libertad is immune from being seized, and in an expedited ruling on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012 the court ordered its unconditional release. (Foto:Gabriela Barnuevo/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Deleted - 1733544