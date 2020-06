Afghanistan meldet fast 240 Tote am Wahltag

An Afghan woman casts her vote at a polling station in Kandahar, south of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 14, 2014. Despite a Taliban threat to stay away, Afghans lined up Saturday to vote in a presidential runoff between two candidates who both promise to improve ties with the West and combat corruption as they confront a powerful Taliban insurgency and preside over the withdrawal of most foreign troops by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Allauddin Khan)

© Bild: Deleted - 1787766