50 Jahre später: JFK bleibt ein Held

Tatiana Schlossberg, second right, granddaughter of President J.F. Kennedy pauses for a moment of silence during a short ceremony at the JFK memorial Runnymede, England, Friday, Nov. 22, 2013. A short ceremony took place at the JFK memorial which overlooks the site of the signing go the Magna Carta in 1215. Friday is the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

