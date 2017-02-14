Yoga-Lehrerin: "Ich bin eine Frau, darum blute ich"
Steph Gongora teilte ein Video, in dem sie in einer weißen Hose, auf der ein Blutfleck zu sehen ist, Yoga praktiziert.
Auch im 21. Jahrhundert ist das Thema Menstruation noch immer tabubehaftet. Viele Frauen und Mädchen schämen sich, offen über ihre Periode zu sprechen. Dem gegenüber steht eine Art Menstruationsaktivismus (mehr dazu hier), der sich in den vergangenen Jahren vor allem im Internet breit gemacht und es sich zum Ziel gesetzt hat, die weibliche Periode zu enttabuisieren. Und klarzustellen, dass es sich dabei nicht um etwas Ekelhaftes handelt, sondern um etwas komplett Natürliches.
Das prominenteste Beispiel dafür ist ein Instagram-Posting der kanadischen Künstlerin Rupi Kaur vom März 2015, das ein Foto von einer schlafenden Frau in ihrem Bett zeigt. Auf dem Laken und im Schritt ihrer Hose sind Blutflecken zu sehen.
thank you @instagram for providing me with the exact response my work was created to critique. you deleted a photo of a woman who is fully covered and menstruating stating that it goes against community guidelines when your guidelines outline that it is nothing but acceptable. the girl is fully clothed. the photo is mine. it is not attacking a certain group. nor is it spam. and because it does not break those guidelines i will repost it again. i will not apologize for not feeding the ego and pride of misogynist society that will have my body in an underwear but not be okay with a small leak. when your pages are filled with countless photos/accounts where women (so many who are underage) are objectified. pornified. and treated less than human. thank you. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ this image is a part of my photoseries project for my visual rhetoric course. you can view the full series at rupikaur.com the photos were shot by myself and @prabhkaur1 (and no. the blood. is not real.) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ i bleed each month to help make humankind a possibility. my womb is home to the divine. a source of life for our species. whether i choose to create or not. but very few times it is seen that way. in older civilizations this blood was considered holy. in some it still is. but a majority of people. societies. and communities shun this natural process. some are more comfortable with the pornification of women. the sexualization of women. the violence and degradation of women than this. they cannot be bothered to express their disgust about all that. but will be angered and bothered by this. we menstruate and they see it as dirty. attention seeking. sick. a burden. as if this process is less natural than breathing. as if it is not a bridge between this universe and the last. as if this process is not love. labour. life. selfless and strikingly beautiful.
Plädoyer für mehr Offenheit
Die amerikanische Yoga-Lehrerin Steph Gongora wollte nun ebenfalls ein Zeichen setzen. Ganz in Weiß gekleidet hat sie ein Video von sich aufgenommen, das sie beim Yoga zeigt. Ebenfalls zu sehen ist ein kleiner Blutfleck in ihrem Schambereich. Unter dem Posting schreibt Gongora, dass sie hofft, dass sich Menschen fortan weniger für eine natürliche Körperfunktion schämen.
I am a woman, therefore, I bleed. . It's messy, it's painful, it's terrible, & it's beautiful. . And yet, you wouldn't know. Because I hide it. . I bury things at the bottom of the trash. I breathe, ragged and awkward through the cramps, all the while holding onto this tight lipped, painted on smile. . Tampons? What are those. We don't say those words out loud. Hide them. In the back pocket of your purse, in the corner of the bathroom drawer, at the very bottom of your shopping cart (please let me get a female cashier). . Events or engagements get missed. I'll tell myself it’s the PMS, sure, but it has more to with the risk of being "caught," at what...I'm not quite sure. . And I’m lucky. . Over 100 million young women around the globe miss school or work for lack of adequate menstrual supplies, & fear of what might happen if the world witnesses A NATURAL BODILY FUNCTION. . WHY? . Because hundreds of years of culture have made us embarrassed to bleed. Have left us feeling dirty and ashamed. . STOP PRETENDING. Stop using silly pet names like Aunt Flo because you're too afraid to say "I'm bleeding" or "vagina." Stop wasting so much effort hiding the very thing that gives this species continuity. . START talking about it. Educate your daughters. Make them understand that it can be both an inconvenience and a gift, but NEVER something to be ashamed about. Educate your sons so they don't recoil from the word tampon. So when a girl bleeds through her khaki shorts in third period (pun intended), they don't perpetuate the cycle of shame and intolerance. . This #StartSomethingSunday , I want to highlight @corawomen . . Cora Women is a 100% Organic tampon company. . But that’s not all. They are also breaking barriers. Making it ok to talk about periods, even on social media. Providing personalized, delivered tampon/pad orders right to your door. AND for every box purchased, donating a box of sustainable pads to girls who can't afford menstruation products. . Fuck yeah. That's the kind of stuff I can galvanize behind, no money or even product needed. Just a mission I support on a topic we should ALL be talking about. . More ⬇️
"Ich bin eine Frau, darum blute ich", schreibt sie. "Es ist eine Sauerei, es ist schmerzhaft, es ist schrecklich und wunderschön. Und doch würdet ihr das nie wissen, weil ich es verstecke. (…)"
Im weiteren Verlauf des Postings motiviert Gongora dazu, offen über Menstruation zu sprechen, damit Mädchen diese als "Unannehmlichkeit und Geschenk" verstehen und Buben nicht vor dem Wort Tampon zurückschrecken. Außerdem weist sie darauf hin, dass 100 Millionen junge Frauen nicht in die Arbeit oder Schule gehen können, weil sie keinen Zugang zu adäquaten Menstruations-Artikeln haben.
Zuspruch und Morddrohnungen
In einem Essay, den Gongora für die amerikanische Cosmopolitan verfasst hat, erzählt sie, dass sie neben Zuspruch auch viele negative Kommentare für ihr Video bekam. Sogar Morddrohungen seien gegen sie gerichtet worden.
"Ich wusste, dass ein Blutfleck auf einer weißen Hose ein Statement setzen würde, in einer Gesellschaft, die kaum noch Zeit zum Lesen findet. Dass es notwendig war, die Menschen mit etwas 'Schockierendem' auf mich aufmerksam zu machen, um sie aus ihrer Spirale des Social-Media-Scrollens, iPhone-Haltens und sinnlosen Meme-Betrachtens herauszuholen."