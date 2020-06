Warum sich querdenken auszahlt

File - In this July 2, 2009 file photo, former champion of the Nathan's Famous July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest Takeru Kobayashi of Nagano, Japan, poses for photos as defending champion Joey Chestnut answers media questions in New York. Kobayash, who won the contest for six years up to 2007, wants to compete in this weekend's annual contest on Coney Island, but still can't agree to a contract with the organizers, according to a report by Japan's Kyodo news agency from New York on Friday, July 2, 2010. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

