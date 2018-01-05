Flughafenhund Piper verliert Kampf gegen Krebs
Der Border Collie vertrieb Wildtiere vom Rollfeld des Flughafens in Traverse City im US-Staat Michigan.
Der Border Collie Piper, der auf der Jagd nach Eulen oder anderem Getier über das Rollfeld des Flughafens in Traverse City im US-Staat Michigan fegte, ist am Mittwoch im Alter von neun Jahren gestorben. Das gab sein Herrchen Brian Edwards auf Instagram bekannt. Piper trug bei seiner Arbeit eine Fallschirmspringer-Brille, die Videos und Fotos des Hundes wurden zu einer Internet-Sensation.
Friends, . It is with the ultimate sadness I must report the passing of my best friend and love of my life. . Piper passed away tonight peacefully in my arms after fighting a year-long battle with prostate cancer. He fought valiantly, and we did everything we could, but sometimes life just has to take its course. . Today, Piper enjoyed a pain-free day, filled with love from family and friends, mostly his fellow airport employees. He played soccer, got some much deserved butt scratches and yes, he chased away one last snowy owl as he sailed into the night. . As I hope was plainly evident, we are grateful. Grateful to have done what we loved for three years and had a whole hell of a lot of fun doing it. Mostly though, we're grateful for all of your support. It's what's really helped us through the dark days. . As we leave you tonight, know that Piper is in a better place. I only ask for your patience as I take time to tend to my shattered heart. . Lastly, as a final act of true class, the flag you see here flew today at @uscg Air Station Traverse City and was taken down, folded and presented to us and a token of their love. Please join me in thanking the men and women, past and present, of Air Station Traverse City for their awesomeness. Piper and I are forever in your debt. . With love, . Brian & Piper
Er habe seinen besten Freund verloren, der tapfer gegen den Prostatakrebs gekämpft habe, schrieb Edwards. "Und ja, er hat eine letzte Schnee-Eule verjagt, bevor er in die Nacht entglitt."
Foto: AP/Tessa Lighty Piper war seit 2014 auf dem Cherry Capital Airport dafür zuständig, Wildtiere zu vertreiben. "Er war einfach ein guter Hund", sagte Edwards dem Sender Fox17 am Donnerstag.