DNA-Entdecker versteigerte seine Nobel-Medaille

James D. Watson, co-discoverer of the DNA helix and father of the Human Genome Project, speaks at the Baylor College of Medicine's Human Genome Sequencing Center in Houston in this May 31, 2007 file photo. James Watson lit into targets large and small. On government officials who oversee cancer research, he wrote in a paper published on January 8, 2013 in the journal Open Biology, "We now have no general of influence, much less power ... leading our country's War on Cancer." REUTERS/Richard Carson/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: HEALTH PROFILE SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)

