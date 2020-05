Eine Biennale mit Zeigefinger

epa04734042 The artwork 'Roof Off' by Swiss artist Thomas Hirschhorn is on display inside the Pavilion of the Nations at the 56th International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy, 05 May 2015. The Venice Biennale entitled 'All the World's Futures' runs 09 May to 22 November EPA/ANDREA MEROLA

© Bild: APA/EPA/ANDREA MEROLA