Turner-Kunstpreis geht an Duncan Campbell aus Irland

epa04422918 A gallery employee watches a video by Turner Prize nominee Duncan Campbell at the Tate Britain in London, Britain, 29 September 2014. The winner of Turner Prize, which is presented since 1984 to a British-born or based artist aged under 50, will be announced on 01 December. The Turner Prize 2014: Exhibition opens to the public from 30 September to 04 January 2015. EPA/WILL OLIVER

