Tatsächlich: Heino trat mit Rammstein in Wacken auf

epa03810621 German folk singer Heino (R) performs with German rock band Rammstein and their bassist Oliver Riedel (L) at the Wacken Open Air music festival in Wacken, Germany, 01 August 2013. Around 75,000 visitors are expected at the 24th Wacken Open Air heavy metal festival that runs from 01 to 03 August. EPA/Carsten Rehder

© Bild: APA/Carsten Rehder