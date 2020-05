Spanischer Fotograf Meneses gestorben

epa02274457 An undated black and white handout photograph provided by official site Cubadebate on 05 August 2010 shows former Cuban President Fidel Castro in the Sierra Maestra, Cuba, 1958. Castro has presented his autobiography book titled 'The Strategic Victory' or 'Por todos los caminos de la Sierra: la victoria estrategica'. An advance of this book about his childhood and youth was published on the site of Cubadebate on 05 August 2010. EPA/CUBADEBATE/HO EDITORIAL USE ONLY

