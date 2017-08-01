Rowling entschuldigte sich für Trump-Tweets

Foto: APA/EPA/DAVID CHESKIN "Harry Potter"-Autorin Joanne K.&nbsp;Rowling

Die Autorin hatte ihm vorgeworfen, ein behindertes Kind ignoriert zu haben.

"Harry Potter"-Autorin Joanne K. Rowling (52) hat sich für ihre Vorwürfe entschuldigt, US-Präsident Donald Trump habe ein behindertes Kind auf einer Konferenz ignoriert. Die britische Schriftstellerin hatte Trumps Verhalten nach der Veröffentlichung eines Clips falsch gedeutet und als "schrecklich" bezeichnet.

Die Mutter des Kindes soll Medienberichten zufolge auf Facebook geschrieben haben: "Kann jemand eine Nachricht an Rowling schicken: Trump hat meinen Sohn nicht ignoriert und Monty hat noch nicht einmal versucht, seine Hand zu schütteln." Mit drei Jahren sei ihr Kind nicht besonders erpicht darauf, jemandem die Hand zu geben.

Alte Einträge gelöscht

Daraufhin twitterte Rowling, dass mehrere Quellen sie auf ihre "nicht vollständige oder nicht richtige Darstellung" hingewiesen hätten. Sie löschte inzwischen die alten Einträge und entschuldigte sich bei dem Buben und seiner Familie - allerdings nicht bei Trump.

