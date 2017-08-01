Rowling entschuldigte sich für Trump-Tweets

"Harry Potter"-Autorin Joanne K. Rowling (52) hat sich für ihre Vorwürfe entschuldigt, US-Präsident Donald Trump habe ein behindertes Kind auf einer Konferenz ignoriert. Die britische Schriftstellerin hatte Trumps Verhalten nach der Veröffentlichung eines Clips falsch gedeutet und als "schrecklich" bezeichnet.

Die Mutter des Kindes soll Medienberichten zufolge auf Facebook geschrieben haben: "Kann jemand eine Nachricht an Rowling schicken: Trump hat meinen Sohn nicht ignoriert und Monty hat noch nicht einmal versucht, seine Hand zu schütteln." Mit drei Jahren sei ihr Kind nicht besonders erpicht darauf, jemandem die Hand zu geben.

Alte Einträge gelöscht

Daraufhin twitterte Rowling, dass mehrere Quellen sie auf ihre "nicht vollständige oder nicht richtige Darstellung" hingewiesen hätten. Sie löschte inzwischen die alten Einträge und entschuldigte sich bei dem Buben und seiner Familie - allerdings nicht bei Trump.

Re: my tweets about the small boy in a wheelchair whose proferred hand the president appeared to ignore in press footage, multiple /1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 31, 2017

sources have informed me that that was not a full or accurate representation of their interaction. I very clearly projected my own /2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 31, 2017

sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored onto the images I saw and if that caused any distress /3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 31, 2017