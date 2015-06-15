kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
06/15/2015

Nova Rock: Donnergrollen zum Abschied

Slipknot und ein Hagelsturm wüteten zum Abschluss des Nova Rock

von Guido Tartarotti

Mit einem beeindruckenden, alles überrollenden Konzert der Metal-Wüteriche Slipknot aus Iowa ging das elfte Nova-Rock-Festival in Nickelsdorf zu Ende. Statt wie früher pure, chaotische Raserei auf der Bühne zu entfachen, boten Slipknot eine faszinierend theatralische, große, perfekte Show mit viel Feuer und schwebendem Percussion-Gerät. Sänger Corey Taylor singt besser denn je und versteht es prächtig, den Zuschauern zu vermitteln, sie seien seine ganz persönlichen besten Freunde. (Und wie immer wäre das Konzert nur halb so lang, würde man ihm jedes „fucking“ streichen.)

Slipknot - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -
Faszinierend: Dass eine neunköpfige Krawalltruppe (Schlagzeug, Bass, zwei Gitarren, zwei Percussions, DJ, Sampling und Stimme) einen nicht nur derart wuchtigen, sondern auch derart klaren Sound produziert. Neuere, melodiösere Songs wie „Psychosocial“ oder „The Devil In I“ kommen ebenso mächtig wie ältere Stücke wie „Spit It Out“ oder „People = Shit“. Auch nach dem Tod ihres Bandleaders Paul Grey und dem Ausstieg von Schlagzeuger Joey Jordison bleibt diese Band aufregend und relevant.

© Bild: /Florian Wieser

© Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

beatsteaks - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…

Vages Donnergrollen von Motörhead

epa04799709 Lemmy Kilmister, singer and bassist of rock band Motorhead performs with his band at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015. The event runs from 12 to 14 June. EPA/HERBERT P. OCZERET
© Bild: APA/EPA/HERBERT P. OCZERET
Solches lässt sich leider Gottes über Motörhead nicht sagen. Frontman Lemmy Kilmister – eine der interessantesten und charmantesten Figuren der Rockgeschichte – ist gesundheitlich so angeschlagen, dass er auf der Bühne fast durchsichtig wirkt, seine einst berüchtigte Stimme ist nur noch ein heiseres Wispern. Gitarrist Phil Campbell versucht, das durch viel Action zu kompensieren, greift dabei oft in den Gatsch – und so bleibt von herrlichen Stücken wie „Ace Of Spades“, „Dr. Rock“ oder „Going To Brazil“ nur noch ein vages Donnergrollen.

Stichwort Donner: Um etwa 19 Uhr stand das ganze Festival auf der Kippe: Ein Gewitter mit Sturm und Hagel fegte übers Gelände, dessen Evakuierung erwogen wurde. Die Hauptbühne stand unter Wasser, aufgrund der vielen Stromleitungen eine lebensgefährliche Situation. Nach einer langen Unterbrechung ging es dann doch weiter.

Deichkind - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -
„Das war knapp“, erklärte Veranstalter Ewald Tatar gegenüber dem KURIER. „Es war unklar, ob wir weitermachen können.“ Mit dem Festival selbst zeigte sich Tatar, der heuer mit dem Rock In Vienna gefährliche Konkurrenz bekam, sehr zufrieden, der Kartenverkauf ging nur leicht zurück. Das neue Raumkonzept mit den wesentlich verkürzten Wegen ging prächtig auf.

Am letzten Tag hinterließen auch Deichkind, Farin Urlaub, Madsen, Hollywood Undead und die bestens gelaunten Five Finger Death Punch einen starken Eindruck.

Campingplatz Olé

