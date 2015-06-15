Nova Rock: Donnergrollen zum Abschied

Slipknot und ein Hagelsturm wüteten zum Abschluss des Nova Rock
Mit einem beeindruckenden, alles überrollenden Konzert der Metal-Wüteriche Slipknot aus Iowa ging das elfte Nova-Rock-Festival in Nickelsdorf zu Ende. Statt wie früher pure, chaotische Raserei auf der Bühne zu entfachen, boten Slipknot eine faszinierend theatralische, große, perfekte Show mit viel Feuer und schwebendem Percussion-Gerät. Sänger Corey Taylor singt besser denn je und versteht es prächtig, den Zuschauern zu vermitteln, sie seien seine ganz persönlichen besten Freunde. (Und wie immer wäre das Konzert nur halb so lang, würde man ihm jedes „fucking“ streichen.)
Rückblick Tag 1: Gelsen in der Großraumdisco
Die Bilder von allen drei Tagen
Slipknot - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
Slipknot - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
Slipknot - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
Slipknot - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
Slipknot - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
Slipknot - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
Deichkind - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
Deichkind - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
Deichkind - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
motörhead - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
motörhead - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
motörhead - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
gaslight anthem - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser …
gaslight anthem - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser …
unwetter - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
unwetter - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
NOVA ROCK 2015: KONZERT / FARIN URLAUB RACING TEAM
NOVA ROCK 2015: KONZERT / FARIN URLAUB RACING TEAM
IMG_20150614_201232.jpg
unwetter - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
madsen - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
Hollywood undead - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser…
fiva - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
Jennifer rostock - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser…
besucher tag 3 - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
besucher tag 3 - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
wolfgang ambros - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser …
wolfgang ambros - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser …
wolfgang ambros - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser …
die toten hosen - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser …
die toten hosen - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser …
fanta 4 - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
Kraftklub - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
inflames - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
inflames - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
camping - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
Life of agony - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
Life of agony - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
Mastodon - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
Life of agony - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
camping - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
lamb of god - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
camping - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
rise against - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
beatsteaks - nova rock 2015 - Florian Wieser -…
Vages Donnergrollen von Motörhead
Stichwort Donner: Um etwa 19 Uhr stand das ganze Festival auf der Kippe: Ein Gewitter mit Sturm und Hagel fegte übers Gelände, dessen Evakuierung erwogen wurde. Die Hauptbühne stand unter Wasser, aufgrund der vielen Stromleitungen eine lebensgefährliche Situation. Nach einer langen Unterbrechung ging es dann doch weiter.
Am letzten Tag hinterließen auch Deichkind, Farin Urlaub, Madsen, Hollywood Undead und die bestens gelaunten Five Finger Death Punch einen starken Eindruck.