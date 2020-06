Ming-Schale: Rekordpreis bei Auktion

The Meiyintang ìChicken Cupî from the Chinese Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) is displayed during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, April 8, 2014. Sothebyís said Shanghai collector Liu Yiqian won the bidding for the ìChicken Cup,î which is decorated with a rooster, hen and their chicks. Including the auction houseís commission, the price for the small cup comes to HK$281.2 million (US$36.1 million), which Sothebyís said is a world record price for Chinese porcelain. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

