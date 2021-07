Maskierte Masse mit Musik: Daft-Punk-Party in Australien

epa03704398 A Wee Waa resident dons a Daft Punk helmets in preparation for the global launch party of the French band's new album 'Random Access Memories' in the rural New South Wales town of Wee Waa, Australia, 17 May 2013. The launch party will be held at the town's annual agricultural show. EPA/SHANNA WHAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

© Bild: APA/SHANNA WHAN