Italienische Schauspielerin Virna Lisi ist tot

epa01296892 (FILES) A 1958 black and white file photograph showing US actor Richard Widmark (L) with Italian actress Virna Lisi (R) in Rome, Italy. Hollywood star Richard Widmark has died at the age of 93 after a long illness, his wife Susan Blanchard has announced 26 March 2008. The actor, who often portrayed killers and gunslingers, made his big-screen debut in 1947 in Kiss of Death. EPA/STF

