Fahne geschändet: Bloodhound Gang droht Verfahren in Russland

Bassist Jared Hasselhoff of the American rock group Bloodhound Gang is seen pushing the Russian white-blue-red tricolour flag into the front of his pants during a concert in the city of Odessa July 31, 2013, in this still image taken from amateur video. Bloodhound Gang has been barred from a music festival in Russia, the Russian Culture Minister said, after a band member shoved the country's flag into his underpants during a gig. Video taken July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Amateur video via Reuters TV (UKRAINE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) NO SALES. NO ARCHIVES. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

© Bild: Reuters/REUTERS TV