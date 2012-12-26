Das war das Kulturjahr 2012
Aufstiege, Neubeginne, Feste, Preise und Prozesse. Die kulturellen Höhepunkte aber auch Tiefpunkte des Jahres.
ORF"Neujahrskonzert der Wiener Philharmoniker", Nach seinem sensationellem Erfolg 2006 wurde der lettische Dirigent Mariss Jansons von den Wiener Philharmonikern eingeladen, das traditionelle Neujahrskonzert, die musikalische Grußbotschaft Österreichs,
George Clooney
EPAepa03065206 (FILE) An undated handout film still provided by the Cannes Film Festival organization on 15 May 2011 shows French actor Jean Dujardin in the role of George (L) and French actress Berenice Bejo in the role of Peppy (R) in a scene of the fi
Es wird lange dauern, bis er Atem holen kann: Thomas Schubert überzeugt in seiner ersten Rolle als Freigänger Roman im preisgekrönten Film "Atmen" von Karl Markovics. Der Film feiert am Dienstag, 27. September, die vom KURIER präsentierte Österreich-
c_haneke_Cannes_rts.jpg
django unchained
Ulrich seidl und ein Bild seines neuen Films.
zwei männer vor plakat
Braunschlag-001_APA.jpg
DGC_Sido_Halbfinale (16)
REUTERSLoreen of Sweden performs her song "Euphoria" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili (AZERBAIJAN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
gottschalk lehnt im sessel
c_Hanks_Lanz-epa.jpg
ORF"Dancing Stars", "Mambo, Rumba, Quickstep, Jive und Cha-Cha-Cha: Proben für die achte Runde von "Dancing Stars"." Fünf Paare, zehn Tänze und eine Entscheidung: Petra Frey & Vadim Garbuzov, Brigitte Kren & Willi Gabalier, Eva Maria Marold & Thomas Kr
Klimt
EPAepa03204327 The painting The Scream by Norwegian artist Edvard Munch at Sothebys Auction House in New York, New York , USA, 02 May 2012. The painting sold for 107 million US dollars (81.30 million Euros) with a buyers premium bringing the total price t
Schach-Matt: Der Kunsthallen-Chef dürfte seinen Hut nehmen. Vorläufig wird Gerald Matt für vier Monate karenziert.
Ex-MAK-Direktor Noever: Ermittlungen eingestellt
EPAepa03251834 The room installation Limited Art Project (2012) by Chinese artist Yan Lei at documenta (13) in Kassel, Germany, 00 June 2012. Press previews have started foument) (13). The exhibition open opens to the public on 09 June and runs until 16
REUTERSMembers of the Russian radical feminist group Pussy Riot sing a song at the so-called Lobnoye Mesto (Forehead Place), long before used for announcing Russian tsars decrees and occasionally for carrying out public executions, in Red Square in Moscow
REUTERSMadonna performs on stage as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
george michael stadthalle wien 4.9.12
APA/HERBERT P. OCZERETAPA8198922 - 11062012 - NICKELSDORF - …STEREICH: Bassist Robert Trujillo von der Band "Metallica" wŠhrend eines Konzertes auf der "Blue Stage" BŸhne im Rahmen des "Nova Rock 2012" Festivals am Sonntag, 10. Juni 2012 im burgenlŠnd
adele
REUTERSHost Ina Mueller watches as singer Andreas Gabalier holds up his trophy for best folk music at the Echo Music Awards ceremony Berlin March 22, 2012. Established in 1992, the German Phonographic Academy honours national and international artists wit
YouTube
EPAepa02714281 A handout picture provided by Madrids Teatro Real on 02 May 2011 shows British maestro Simon Rattle conducting the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra during the Europe Concert at the Royal Theatre in Madrid, Spain, 01 May 2011. EPA/JAVIER DEL R
Cate Blanchett in dem Botho-Strauß-Klassiker „Groß und Klein“
EPAepa02999645 Director of Drama Sven-Eric Bechtolf (L-R), President Helga Rabl-Stadler and Artistic Director Alexander Pereira pose during the press conference on the program of the Salzburg Festival 2012, in Salzburg, Austria, 11 November 2011. Reports
APA/HERBERT NEUBAUERAPA2797288-2 - 01092010 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: ZU APA-TEXT KI - Franz Welser-Möst,ralmusekmusektorWder Wiener Staatsoper, während ines ines APA Interviews am Mit, 1. September 2010, in Wien Wien. Am 4. September startet die Wiener St
dapdBerlin/ ARCHIV: Der russische Bassbariton Evgeny Nikitin posiert in einem Hotel in Berlin (Foto vom 17.07.12). Wegen Taetowierungen mit nazionalsozialistischen Symbolen hat Nikitin seinen Auftritt bei den Bayreuther Festspielen abgesagt. Der 38-Jaehri
Handkuss von serafin für frau
dapdDer britische Theaterregisseur David Pountney (l.), Intendant der Bregenzer Festspiele, unterhaelt sich am Mittwoch (20.07.11) in Bregenz (Oesterreich) vor Beginn der Premiere der Oper "Andre Chenier" vor der Seebuehne mit dem Praesidenten der Festspi
PG ANL. PREMIERE "GOGOL" : GEYER
c_NEstroy.jpg
Guenter Grass
REUTERSChinese writer Mo Yan gestures during a news conference in his hometown of Gaomi, Shandong province October 12, 2012. Chinese Nobel Literature Prize winner Mo Yan said on Friday that he hoped the jailed 2010 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Liu Xiaobo, ca
dapdHessen/ Der neuseelaendische Geschichtenerzaehler Joe Harawira zeigt am Dienstag (09.10.12) am Stand des diesjaehrigen Gastlandes Neuseeland auf der 64. Buchmesse in Frankfurt am Main sein Kriegsgesicht. Die Frankfurter Buchmesse wird am Dienstag offi
REUTERSAuthor J.K Rowling poses for photographers with a copy of her adult fiction book "The Casual Vacancy", at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London September 27, 2012. J.K. Rowlings first foray into adult fiction was bound to be compared to her wildly suc
REUTERSWhitney Houston attends the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, California in this February 10, 2007 file photo. Houston died of accidental drowning due to the effects of cocaine use and heart disease, a Los Angeles County coroners spoke