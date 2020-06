Anleger nützen Kunst der Stunde

CORRECTS SALE DATE TO TUESDAY, NOV 4, 2014 FILE- This undated file photo provided by Sotheby's shows Alberto Giacometti's "Chariot," a bronze sculpture of an elongated figure atop a wheeled chariot. One of two rare sculptures inspired by goddesses, it is among the prized pieces to be sold at Sotheby's impressionist and modern art auction on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014 in New York. (AP Photo/Sotheby's)

