Schwarzer Rauch: Erster Wahlgang ergebnislos

epa03619910 A handout photo provided by the official Vatican newspaper 'L'Osservbatore Romano' on 12 March 2013 shows the urns in which Roman Catholic cardinals will cast their votes in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican City, 12 March 2013. The Catholic Church's 115 cardinal electors are taking part in a mass in St. Peter's Basilica on 12 March ahead of entering the conclave for a papal election that observers say has no clear favourite. The Pro Eligendo Romano Pontefice ('For the Election of the Roman Pontiff') mass is presided by Angelo Sodano, the elderly dean of the College of Cardinals, and is also open to non-voting cardinals - those aged more than 80. The next pope will take over a Church beset by infighting, scandal and dwindling support, particularly in the West. EPA/OSSERVATORE ROMANO/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

