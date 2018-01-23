Schießerei an US-High-School: Zumindest ein Toter

US-ACCIDENT-LAS VEGAS
Foto: APA/AFP/VALERIE MACON Symbolbild.

Der Schütze soll in Gewahrsam sein. Näheres ist noch nicht bekannt.

An einer High School in Kentucky hat es offenbar eine Schießerei gegeben, die zumindest ein Todesopfer gefordert hat. Zudem soll es weitere Verletzte geben, CBS berichtet, dass zumindest fünf Studenten getroffen worden seien. Kentuckys Gouverneur Matt Bevin twitterte, dass sich der Schütze in Gewahrsam befinden soll. Ob es sich dabei um einen Schüler handelt, war zunächst unklar. Gefahr bestehe nicht mehr.

Mehr in Kürze

(kurier, apa / best) Erstellt am
