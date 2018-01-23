Schießerei an US-High-School: Zumindest ein Toter

An einer High School in Kentucky hat es offenbar eine Schießerei gegeben, die zumindest ein Todesopfer gefordert hat. Zudem soll es weitere Verletzte geben, CBS berichtet, dass zumindest fünf Studenten getroffen worden seien. Kentuckys Gouverneur Matt Bevin twitterte, dass sich der Schütze in Gewahrsam befinden soll. Ob es sich dabei um einen Schüler handelt, war zunächst unklar. Gefahr bestehe nicht mehr.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us...