Abbruch wegen Unwetter: Festivalbesucher bekommen Geld zurück
Wegen schwerer Unwetter wurde das Festival "Rock am Ring" Anfang Juni abgebrochen. Nun will der Konzertveranstalter Besuchern finanziell entgegenkommen.
Nach dem Abbruch des Musikfestivals "Rock am Ring" in der Osteifel sollen die Besucher 40 Prozent des Eintrittspreises zurückbekommen. Das kündigte die Konzertagentur von Marek Lieberberg an. Man habe sich im gemeinsamen Interesse um eine faire Lösung für alle Beteiligten bemüht.
Visitors walk through mud at the site of the music festival Rock am Ring in the west German city of Mendig on June 4, 2016.
Nach wiederholten Unwettern mit mehr als 80 Verletzten war das Festival "Rock am Ring" in der Eifel vorzeitig abgebrochen worden. Veranstalter Lieberberg hatte vergeblich dagegen protestiert. Die Verbandsgemeinde Mendig entzog die Genehmigung für die Fortsetzung der Veranstaltung in
Deutschland mit rund 90.000 Besuchern, wie eine Sprecherin des Veranstalters Anfang Juni mitteilte.
"In Verantwortung für das Wohlergehen der Fans akzeptieren die Veranstalter diese Entscheidung", hieß es damals weiter. Die Besucher wurden um Verständnis gebeten und aufgefordert, das Gelände auf dem Flugplatz Mendig bis Sonntagmittag (12.00 Uhr) zu verlassen. Das Festival war ursprünglich für insgesamt drei Tage angelegt.
Die Konzertagentur verhandelte daraufhin mit ihrer Versicherung Ergo. Details dazu wollte eine Sprecherin nicht nennen. In Anbetracht von mehr als 90.000 Besuchern dürfte es bei der Rückzahlung um eine Millionensumme gehen.
Visitors to the music festival Rock am Ring are seen wading through mud aafter a heavy downpour in the west German city of Mendig on June 3, 2016.
Für die Abwicklung ist laut Lieberberg der Kundenservice von CTS Eventim zuständig. Betroffene Musikfans sollten sich dort bis zum 31. Juli mit Originaltickets und Bankverbindung melden und ein Formular aufwww.rock-am-ring.deausfüllen. Die Abwicklung könne bis zu 30 Tage dauern, hieß es.
