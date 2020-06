Prozess um Nuss-Affäre in Korean Air

epa04525908 Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-Ho reads a statement of apology for the behavior of his eldest daughter, Cho Yang Ah, who triggered an uproar by ordering a crew member to leave a plane over an alleged breach of snack-serving protocol, during a news conference at the carrier's headquarters in western Seoul, South Korea, 12 December 2014. Media reported on 08 December that Cho Yang Ah ordered a senior flight attendant off the plane while it was already taxiing because she did not order the nuts and they were not served on a plate. EPA/KIM CHUL-SOO

© Bild: APA/EPA/KIM CHUL-SOO