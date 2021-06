Papst Johannes Paul II. wird heiliggesprochen

epa03777022 Costa Rican Floribeth Mora (C) next to her husband Edwin Arce (R) and other family members during a press conference where she said she was cured by former pope John Paul II after suffering a stroke, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 05 July 2013. Two 20th century leaders of the Catholic Church should be made saints, Pope Francis decided on 05 July, as the Vatican announced the forthcoming canonization of John XXIII and John Paul II. EPA/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

