Papst Franziskus denkt nicht an Rücktritt

Pope Francis meets US actor George Clooney (C) and his wife Amal (L) during a meeting of the Scholas Occurrentes at the Vatican, May 29, 2016. Osservatore Romano/ Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

© Bild: REUTERS/OSSERVATORE ROMANO