In der mexikanischen Touristenstadt Playa del Carmen ist es in der Nacht auf Montag zu einer tödlichen Schießerei gekommen. Es war der letzte Tag eines Musikfestivals, als um drei Uhr morgens ein Schütze in einen Nachtklub stürmt und das Feuer eröffnet. Mindestens acht Menschen sterben, berichtet n-tv. Es soll mehrere Verletzte geben. Ob auch Touristen betroffen sind, ist noch unklar.

Videoaufnahmen zeigen Besucher, wie sie in Panik aus dem Gebäude flüchten.

