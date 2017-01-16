Mexiko: Schüsse in Nachtklub - mehrere Tote
Schütze tötet mindestens acht Besucher des Musikfestivals in Playa del Carmen. Mehrere Verletzte.
In der mexikanischen Touristenstadt Playa del Carmen ist es in der Nacht auf Montag zu einer tödlichen Schießerei gekommen. Es war der letzte Tag eines Musikfestivals, als um drei Uhr morgens ein Schütze in einen Nachtklub stürmt und das Feuer eröffnet. Mindestens acht Menschen sterben, berichtet n-tv. Es soll mehrere Verletzte geben. Ob auch Touristen betroffen sind, ist noch unklar.
Videoaufnahmen zeigen Besucher, wie sie in Panik aus dem Gebäude flüchten.
We were dancing and having fun. Everyone was enjoying themselves when we heard several gunshots. For a moment we all thought on fireworks or people popping the big air ballons. It all happened so fast... seconds later I saw how everybody got to the floor, falling like dominoes starting at the back of the dancefloor. We remained there like 30 secs, then everyone started to stand up. We were all confused and I started taping this video when chaos and panic began. People started to scream and to try to get out of the club. We got again to the floor but this time several people fell over me. Someone started yelling 'take it easy man, take it easy'... At that moment I really thought that they were goin to open random fire over us and I really panicked. As I could I got up and started to run to the back door. Next moment we were walking through an alley and out to 12th Avenue. For me, this is the worst experience ever and the first time in my life that I felt I was in mortal danger. The feeling is indescribable. I'm so sad this happened in such a beautiful place as #PlayaDelCarmen and during an international festival with people from all over the world @thebpmfestival #PrayForMexico #BlueParrot #BPM #BPM2017 #Shooting