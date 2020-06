Merkel um zehn Kilo leichter

epa03946722 French President Francois Hollande (R) greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) upon her arrival at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, 12 November 2013. European leaders are to discuss the continent's youth unemployment crisis amid concerns that the despair of nearly 6 million jobless is feeding into mounting social tensions and populism. About 24 EU leaders were expected in Paris at the bloc's second conference on youth employment since the inaugural edition in July in Berlin. EPA/YOAN VALAT

